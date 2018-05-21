Gib netball umpire heads to Africa World Cup qualifiers

Gibraltarian netball umpire Nadine Zammitt will be officiating in the Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers in August.

The announcement came after last weekend’s successful hosting of the Netball Europe Open Challenge Cup tournament in Gibraltar, in which she was part of the umpiring team.

Mrs Zammitt, who has already officiated in international matches after attracting the International Netball Federation’s attention in recent seasons, was officially invited last week.

A spokesperson for Netball Gibraltar revealed that “following from last weekend’s feedback the INF has invited Nadine Zammit as umpire at the Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Lusaka, Zambia in August.”

Advertisement

Full article in our print and e-editions

Advertisement