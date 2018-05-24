Evening Clinics start at the PCC

The GHA has recruited two new highly experienced part time GPs to provide the next key service in a series of extensive reforms to the Primary Care Centre (PCC) and to accessibility to GP appointments. The Ministry for Health, Care and Justice and the Gibraltar Health Authority, yesterday confirmed the evening GP clinics had begun last Monday (21) at the PCC.

Minister for Health, Care and Justice Neil Costa said his intention was to continually challenge and enhance services to provide the best possible access to GPs and Nurse Practitioners, while at the same time ensuring that the core of excellent family practice is protected.

He thanked every member of the primary care team whom, he said, had embraced and delivered another high quality and very much appreciated additional service.

The evening clinics run from 5pm with the last appointment finishing at 8pm to allow access for those who need to be seen on the day or who may become unwell later in the day.

To support these clinics, three new GHA clerks have also been recruited.

Dr Krishna Rawal, Deputy Medical Director said one of the key points of feedback was for primary care services to offer evening clinic appointments.

“We are very privileged to be able to offer this first-rate service, which not only demonstrates how seriously we take the views of our service users, but also shows that Primary Care as a department, listens and works closely with other departments; in this case the Accident and Emergency department, which experience high attendance and demand in the early evenings. Working closely with the Ministry for Health, we have undergone a series of extensive and impressive reforms to better serve our community, and we shall continue to work to identify areas where improvements can be achieved.”

The GHA said the format of the evening clinics were similar to the already familiar weekend emergency clinics with 25 appointments. The appointments are released from 4.30pm on the day, and the clinics will run every evening from Monday to Friday.

The GHA meanwhile is reminding the public of the Automated Telephone Service. Automated service update forms, used to record patient’s contact details, may be obtained at the PCC or can be found on the GHA Website.

Further information on using this service may be sought at the PCC counter, or via the GHA website at http://www.gha.gi/mygha/

