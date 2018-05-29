Europa secure path to Europa League with Rock Cup victory

Europa secured their path into the Europa League during a tempestuous Rock Cup Final in which they beat nine man Mons Calpe 2-1.
This was the first time that a team outside the top three had reached the final since Gibraltar was allowed an extra place in the Europa League. Mons Calpe, only two season in the first division since returning to the league five years ago saw the Rock Cup Final as an opportunity to secure a place in Europe after dropping out of the race for the top places in the league.
For Europa this was their first of two chances a win would automatically take them to the Europa League, a defeat would leave them to have to fight to keep their runners up place in the league with two matches yet to play for them.
It was also the first Rock Cup Final since UEFA membership in which the GFA held some control/ownership status over the stadium after the first £10million payment, from the £16million to be paid to Government had already been confirmed as paid.
It was however, not one in which the teams were pleased with the pre-match management as they found themselves using the hockey pitch changing rooms instead of the £1.3 million annex block facilities due to a lack of hot water in the changing rooms for the showers. A problem which has remained unresolved for some weeks already.
A low attendance, with just under 350 people in the stands as the whistle blew for kick-off saw much of the west stand with empty seats. The intensity of the match was still there as both teams walked out onto the field to kick off the cup final.
