ERG poll points to public support for assisted dying

The results of an online poll carried out by the Equality Rights Group has shown that 85% of respondents believe mentally competent people with terminal illnesses should be allowed to choose to die.

Over 1,600 people took part in the poll, according to the ERG.

The result of the poll was announced during the Independent Civil Society Awards held at the Garrison Library, yesterday. When the results were revealed, many audience members were surprised by the result.

In another poll conducted by the ERG, it transpires that 66% of residents on the Rock are satisfied that surveillance powers in Gibraltar are not being abused.

Advertisement

Advertisement