ERG awards recognise contributions to civil society

Equality Rights Group Chainman Felix Alvarez presided over the sixth Independent Civil Society Awards held at the Garrison Library yesterday.

The event saw the presentation of four awards to individuals who made a contribution to civil rights in Gibraltar.

Awards were presented to Tamsin Suarez for her broad work on women’s rights, to the family of the late Margot Aguilera for her work on the rights of women workers in the Trade Union movement, and to the family of the late Albert Risso, for his contributions to helping lay the foundations of Civil Society in Gibraltar.

Advertisement

The Secular Humanist Society of Gibraltar also received an award for its contribution to secular perspectives.

The event also included a speech by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, a presentation by Dr Jennifer Ballantine Perera on migration, two short videos on civil society and the results of the ERG Sweet and Sour poll.

Mr Alvarez also presented a cheque for £500 to the Gibraltar Hearing-Impaired and Tinnitus Association (GHITA).

Full article is available in today’s print or e-edition

Advertisement