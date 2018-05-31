Drugs seized after dawn chase in Algeciras

Smugglers ditched at least 107 bales of cannabis resin during dawn chase at sea off Algeciras yesterday.

Video and photographs posted on social media showed the coastline in Getares dotted with floating bales [pictured above].

Minutes earlier, a rigid-hulled inflatable boat had been filmed speeding just metres from the shore, its occupants throwing the bales overboard as a Guardia Civil vessel closed in.

Two men, one Spanish, the other Moroccan, were arrested as a result of the chase and the vessel was seized.