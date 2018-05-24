DPC clears 16-storey project on ex-Ready Mix site

Forbes 1848, a new development at the ex-Ready Mix site on Devil’s Tower Road, was granted outline planning permission at yesterday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

The naming of the 16 storey multi-use development, Forbes 1848, is in honour of the finding of a Neanderthal skull in the nearby quarry that year.

The applicant, its architect and three objectors addressed Commission members during the meeting.

Advertisement

Addressing the Commission first was the applicant, Forbes Property Ltd and the architect, Ruth Massias Greenberg from Gamma Concepts, who stated that the development is something Gibraltar could be proud of as Devil’s Tower Road is set to become the new entrance into Gibraltar.

She said it would bring more local families into the area with the availability of three to four bedroomed apartments, costing on average half a million, new amenities and free undercover public car parking spaces.

FULL STORY IN TODAY’S PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement