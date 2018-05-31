Dinner date to encourage dialogue

The Calentita Food Festival and Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez yesterday announced a joint initiative called ‘Dinner and Dialogue’ where strangers can share a meal and their ideas.
The concept behind Dinner and Dialogue is to create an informal setting where the views of people whose paths might not ordinarily cross can engage in dialogue, and share ideas with a view to promoting a closer, more understanding and over all better community of Gibraltar.
People can nominate others who they think would be interested to attend or can nominate themselves.
The dinner will be entirely funded by the Parasol Foundation Trust with the aim of the dinner to bring together different sectors of the local community and will take place on June 24.
“We are looking for people to be part of this, which I think will be an absolutely brilliant dinner,” Mrs Aldorino Lopez said at a press conference.
“We will be giving the opportunity to members of the community to share a dinner together. This is part of what Gibraltar really stands for. We are a multicultural community which is why I feel it is important for people from all walks of life to put forward their names.”
Pic by Johnny Bugeja