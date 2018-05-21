Designs approved for new St Anne’s

The designs for the new St Anne’s School were signed off on Friday, the Gibraltar Government said.

The new school, designed by Orfila Architects following extensive consultation with school staff, will be built on the site of the present Notre Dame school, and next to the new Notre Dame.

The designs were signed off by St Anne’s head teacher Pat Duarte and the acting Director of Education, Lilli Gomez.

Also present were deputy head teacher Lizanne Andrews, the Ministry for Education’s schools project lead, Derek Alman, and the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes.

“The process now continues with the selection of a contractor and preparation to start works as soon as Notre Dame School moves location in September,” the government said.

“It is envisaged the new St Anne’s will open a year later in September 2019.”

“With works on Notre Dame and the new comprehensives now well on the way, the project moves on to focus now on the remaining four schools.”

“In the meantime, improvement works are being planned for those schools that are not moving.”

Dr Cortes welcomed the development and thanked teachers and his team at the ministry for their efforts.

“I am particularly happy with our having achieved sign-off for our fourth new school and that the teachers are looking forward to magnificent new facilities for them and the children of the north district,” he said.

“No resting now, though, as we move ahead in preparation for the rest that is to come.”

