Cross-Party group of UK Parliamentarians in Gibraltar on Brexit business

A cross-party group of UK parliamentarians are in Gibraltar as part of a two-day working visit focusing on Brexit related issues.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of the negotiations for the United Kingdom and Gibraltar to leave the European Union, which means that it will centre on Brexit issues.

The delegation of Parliamentarians includes Conservative MP Robert Goodwill – a former Minister for Transport, Minister of State for Immigration and Minister of State in the Department of Education.

As well as Liz McInnes who currently serves as Shadow Foreign Minister in Labour’s Foreign Affairs team, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Exiting the European Union and International Trade Tom Brake, Labour MP Mike Gapes and William Humphrey MLA, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The visiting Parliamentarians will receive a detailed briefing on Brexit issues from the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia tomorrow morning.

They will be given a tour of the frontier area and of the air terminal as part of the familiarisation.

They will also meet with the Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes and his team and will be briefed on financial services issues by the Finance Centre Director.

There will be a meeting with the Government and Opposition Members of the Brexit Select Committee of the Gibraltar Parliament and a courtesy call on the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis.

A meeting has also been arranged with the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses.

The delegation returns to the United Kingdom tomorrow.

