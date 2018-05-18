Cross-Frontier Group briefs political parties

The Cross Frontier Group has told both the GSD and the Liberal Party that no stone is being left unturned so that Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar can continue enjoying good neighbourly relations post Brexit.

The group held meetings with both political parties during which its president Lionel Chipolina delivered presentations on the CFG’s activities since 2014.

Amongst the activities, he highlighted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gibraltar Government and another with the Mancomunidad de Municipios del Campo de Gibraltar.

He also highlighted the creation of an EGTC, European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation.

The latter has been embraced by both the Junta de Andalucia and the Gibraltar Government both of whom have expressed their satisfaction for the work done by the group so far.

They also explained the extent of the Brexit negotiations so far, leaving in no doubt that on their part, no stone is being left unturned so that Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar continue having good neighbourly relations and cooperation this being the main tool with the looming uncertainty over Brexit.

“We concur in that we must all work together, both the politicians and the Cross Frontier Group, for the well being of all workers and citizens as a whole,” the group said in a statement.

The group thanked both parties for the meetings and expressed how there were many common interests in all matters discussed which included health, education, movement of workers and frontier controls.

The group will shortly be meeting with the GSLP and with Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon.

