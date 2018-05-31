Cross Frontier Group briefs GSLP/Liberals

The Cross Frontier Group recently held a meeting with the GSLP at the party’s headquarters focusing on Brexit related issues.

This follows meetings held between the group and the GSD and Liberal parties.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Sir Joe Bossano where present as well as a number of the party’s other executive members.

The group was headed by its President Lionel Chipolina and Vice President Loren Perianez as well as a good representation from all its members.

The meeting started off with the now usual resume by Mr Chipolina on how the group originated, the common objectives and an outline of its meetings held to date with other groups as well as political parties.

Special focus was given to the Group’s recent meeting with the Cross Party Commission representing the Spanish Parliament.

He stressed that the Commission was impressed with the heterogeneous nature of the group and how it had its objectives so clearly defined.

As far as the Chief Minister was concerned, he gave the group his full support and stressed how important it was to continue spreading the message to politicians in Spain, the United Kingdom and across Europe that the socio economic relations should not suffer as a result of Brexit, the GFG said.

“The well being of both Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar cannot be adversely affected and this is one message the Group constantly reiterates,” the group added in a statement.

The meeting also saw discussions about future economic and judicial frameworks that Brexit may bring.

“Sir Joe explained that he had already made exhaustive studies in to how the various scenarios arising from Brexit would affect Gibraltar.”

“Mr Picardo gave the assurances that his Government would continue advocating the setting up of the European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation.”

This is one of the Cross Frontier Group’s primary objectives.

The group has expressed its gratitude to the GSLP and its Executive for having hosted this meeting and giving the group its full support in all the areas addressed.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

