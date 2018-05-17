Commons re-schedules debate on Gibraltar’s MP

A debate calling for Gibraltar to be given its own MP in the House of Commons had to be re-scheduled this week.

Conservative Brexiteer Craig Mackinlay had tabled a private member’s bill offering Gibraltarians the right to elect a politician to Westminster.

The MP for Thanet South had planned to present his bill under the 10 minute rule during the course of parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday.

But the Representation of the People (Gibraltar) Bill was taken off the schedule as MPs in the Commons focused on other issues including the deaths in Gaza and press regulation.

A spokesman for Mr Mackinlay’s office said the debate would be re-scheduled, “probably in the next couple of weeks”.

