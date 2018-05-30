Chichon to remain conductor and artistic director of Gran Canaria Philharmonic until 2023

Gibraltarian Maestro Karel Chichon has seen his contract as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the philharmonic orchestra in Gran Canaria renewed until 2023.

The extension of a further three and a half years will see him continue to guide the artistic destiny of the Orquesta Filarmónica of Gran Canaria. He was first appointed in May last year.

Making the announcement the Minister of Culture of the Government of Gran Canaria and President of the Foundation OFGC, Carlos Ruiz, said it was always envisaged the initial contract would be taken further just a year after the first signing following the “response to the great artistic success of Chichon’s first season with the orchestra and in particular the chemistry between the orchestra and the British Maestro”.

Another underlying factor, he said, had been the importance of planning more in advance the programming of future concert seasons.

With this contract renewal, stated Ruiz, the stability of the OFGC was guaranteed.

“The constant presence of Maestro Chichon, which is characterised by his great musical capacity as well as his management skills, will guarantee a singular artistic line for the orchestra and in so doing fulfils one of the Government’s priorities for this ensemble.”

Maestro Chichon’s previous positions include Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra (2009-2012) and Chief Conductor of the Graz Symphony Orchestra (2006-2009).

In early 2016 he made a highly acclaimed debut at the Metropolitan Opera New York, conducting an entire run of thirteen performances which included one broadcast live on HD via satellite to least 2,000 cinemas in 66 countries, reaching millions of people worldwide. He returns to the Metropolitan Opera in 2019 with La Traviata.

From 2006 to 2010 he was Music Director of the “Christmas in Vienna” concerts held yearly at the Konzerthaus in Vienna and broadcast on Television to millions of viewers all over the world.

He is also a regular Deutsche Grammophon recording artist, having recently recorded various CD’ and DVD’s for the renowned record label.

