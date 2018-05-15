Carnival Horizon pays its inaugural visit to Gibraltar

The second Vista-class cruise ship, Carnival Horizon, made its inaugural visit to Gibraltar on Saturday.

The ship was built by Italian shipbuilders, Fincantieri, for Carnival Cruise Line, a division of Carnival Corporation.

It entered service in March 2018 and has a gross tonnage of 133,500 tonnes, a length of 321 metres, and capacity for 3960 passengers and 1450 crew.

Having recently completed its maiden voyage and performed a series of cruises in Europe, the ship is now on its way to the USA where it will operate summer cruises to the Caribbean and Bermuda from New York before moving to Miami.

Advertisement

Like its sister ship, Carnival Vista, which made its inaugural call to Gibraltar on 23rd October 2016, the ship features SkyRide, an IMAX Theatre, a WaterWorks aqua park and ‘Carnival’s Seuss at Sea’ programme.

As with all other inaugural visits, there was the customary exchange of commemorative plaques with the ship’s captain and representatives of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Gibraltar Port Authority and local shipping agents, Turner.

Advertisement