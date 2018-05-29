Bosum Buddies ‘most outrageous’ hat design in Mad Hatter extravaganza

This year’s Bosom Buddies annual fashion show was a hat extravaganza with Carl Mascarenhas clinching the top prize of ‘most outrageous’ hat design.

His hat modelled by Davinia Baglietto, Mrs Europe, was a show stopping design with a head piece of glimmering rhinestones supporting a truly “outrageous” array of animalistic feathers.

The Alice in Wonderland theme fashion show last Wednesday at the Alameda Open Air Theatre saw the Bosom Buddies hit the stage wearing fascinators.

1st Runner Up was a design by Mark Montovio featuring dark fur-like material and a horned head piece. The prize of 2nd Runner Up went to Charlene Figueras with her black and silver hat including a large antler design.

The sold out event saw entertainment from the Paul Riley Big Band, Claire Hawkins, Phillip Borge, Danza Academy, the Gibraltar Academy of Dance and the CC Modern Sequence Group.

Mad hatter Henry Sacramento and Stella Golt as Alice in Wonderland seamlessly presented the event that raised over £5,000 for the Bosom Buddies cancer trust.

