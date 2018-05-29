Book-Crossing Day as part of Spring Festival

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is again organising a Book-Crossing Day as part of the annual Gibraltar Spring Festival. This year it will be held on Saturday 2 June at the Lobby of Parliament at the Piazza from 11am and 2pm.

Once again members of the public will be able to bring and take books that others have “released”. Gibraltar Cultural Services staff will be available at the venue for any questions that people may have or to discuss the idea in general.

Children are also encouraged to exchange books, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

The history of Book-Crossing Book-Crossing is defined as “the practice of leaving a book in a public place to be picked up and read by others, who then do likewise. The concept began in order to encourage the aim to “make the whole world a library”.

Advertisement

Advertisement