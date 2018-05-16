Bob Sanguinetti has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping.

Mr Sanguinetti was recently CEO of the Gibraltar Port Authority, where he was credited with delivering significant growth in vessel traffic following a series of wide-reaching initiatives. Previously he served as Commodore in the Royal Navy.

Mr Sanguinetti said:

“I am delighted to be appointed to this prestigious role at a time when shipping is so central to the political agenda. The UK Chamber team deserve great credit for their work in recent years, and I am determined that we build on the solid foundation created under Guy Platten’s leadership.

“The UK Chamber has a long and proud heritage at the heart of the shipping community. The best way to honour its past is to build an exciting future, and I am hugely ambitious both for the organisation and the industry as a whole.

“I look forward to meeting all of our members in the weeks and months ahead to identify new opportunities to grow the UK Chamber’s offer.”

Sir Michael Bibby, President of the UK Chamber of Shipping said:

“Bob comes with a distinguished track record of service to the industry, both in a civilian and military context. His excellent track record at the Gibraltar Port Authority speaks for itself, and his leading role in developing Gibraltar’s Brexit contingency plan will stand him in excellent stead as the UK Chamber seeks to strengthen its role as a leading voice of British industry.”

Mr Sanguinetti will take up his role on 16 July 2018.

He takes over from Guy Platten, who will become the Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping in Summer 2018.

