Azopardi outlines new GSD shadow responsibilities

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi yesterday announced a shakeup of shadow portfolios following the return of Lawrence Llamas to the party.

The main change sees Mr Llamas taking over the health and care portfolio previously held by Leader of the Opposition Elliott Phillips.

Stemming from that, Mr Phillips has been reassigned other responsibilities including the employment, training and skills agenda.

While the responsibilities for Constitutional Reform and Parliamentary Reform and Governance are matters on which Mr Azopardi leads on he has assigned the conduct of those matters within Parliament to Trevor Hammond and Mr Phillips respectively who will work closely with him on such matters.

Advertisement

The adjustments mean Roy Clinton holds responsibility for the economy, public finance, the Gibraltar Savings Bank, public sector efficiency and procurement, inward investment, small business, telecoms and heritage.

Mr Hammond oversees Brexit and European affairs and constitutional reform, the environment including health and safety, tourism, transport and traffic, the port, planning and civil contingencies.

Edwin Reyes holds shadow responsibility for education, sports and leisure, culture, public sector including Civil Service issues and MOD Industrial Relations.

Former party leader Daniel Feetham oversees the justice (including the emergency services, fire, customs, prison and the police), civil rights, equality & exchange of information, financial services and gaming portfolios.

In addition to health and care, Mr Llamas will take on responsibility for youth, families, children and the elderly, utilities and e-government.

As the House is presently engaged in a Question & Answer session which has been tabled under the old responsibilities these new shadow responsibilities are effective from the end of the current Q&A session.

As foreshadowed during the press conference last week Mr Azopardi has also asked Damon Bossino to take on a number of duties to assist the Executive, MPs and him in necessary work ahead of the election.

Specifically Mr Azopardi has asked Mr Bossino to spearhead the work on reform of the party’s constitution and to have a role as general spokesman on issues to assist the party’s presentation of policy.

Mr Azopardi said: “These changes allow a greater sharing of responsibilities within the Parliamentary team and the integration of Damon as part of a strengthened wider team.”

“This builds on other changes that we have introduced and the participation of numerous new individuals across the new structures we have created.”

“All in all it will help to continue to make us more effective and responsive to people’s needs.”

Advertisement