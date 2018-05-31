Ascteg flags frontier delays for freight drivers

Ascteg, the Spanish cross-border workers’ association, has called on the Gibraltar Government to resolve lengthy delays faced by goods vehicles entering Gibraltar.

According to Ascteg, some drivers have had to wait up to six hours to cross the border, causing tailbacks into La Linea and congestion on roads in the border area.

The delays are the result of “badly organised works” relating to the runway tunnel on the Gibraltar side of the border in the area of the commercial gate, the group said.

“We are making an urgent request to the Gibraltar Government to resolve this,” Ascteg said in a statement.

“When works of this nature are carried out, alternative measures must be put into place,”

The problems caused by the delays are particularly acute for drivers carrying perishable goods, Ascteg said.

