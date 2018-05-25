Another protest outside Naval Base

Members of the Ministry of Defence MT section yesterday staged a one hour protest outside the Naval Base over privatisation concerns.

In a statement Unite the Union explained: “Our members of the MOD MT Section, (drivers) have been historically paid three hours for pre-planned out of hour’s tasks.”

“About two weeks ago, a policy has been implemented on them, whereby, they will only be paid an hour for a pre-planned tasks.”

Protestors brandished banners with slogans decrying the move as “the last straw”.

Advertisement

This policy does not only affect the MT Section but the whole of the MOD workforce.

“Our biggest concern, is that the MOD has opted to out-source out of hours tasks, as a result of our members not wanting to undertake these duties, for a minimum payment.”

This policy comes against the backdrop of ten years of austerity measures, being imposed on all of Unite’s MoD members, by the UK Government.

Advertisement