A&E department receives donation from local charity

The GHA’s Accident and Emergency Department has received a new sophisticated ‘Point Of Care’ analyser following a donation by the local charity ‘Research into Childhood Cancer’ (R.I.C.C).

The equipment is used for paediatric patients who require a blood test, to determine levels of the “CRP”, (C-reactive protein), which correlates with severity of infection and inflammation.

This test previously required a blood sample taken from a child’s vein and needed to be sent to the laboratory for analysis.

The new device allows this test to be performed from capillary blood, a small drop from a finger or heel prick with the result being available within three minutes.

Craig Sacarello, Chairman of R.I.C.C said: “We are delighted to donate this cutting-edge blood analyser to St Bernard’s Hospital.”

“This contribution falls in line with our objectives to feed 25% of our committee-raised funds back in to local paediatric care as well as improving patient experience. We would like to extend a warm thanks to all those who have contributed to RICC in the past and who have made this gift possible.”

Associate Specialist for A&E, Dr Albrecht Kussner spoke of the new equipment: “Taking blood from a vein in babies and young children can be distressing for patients and carers alike.”

“I am delighted that we can now measure this important blood marker quickly and without an invasive procedure.”

“The result aids our decision when to swiftly treat or safely discharge children. ‘The Cube’ uses latest technology to address a previously unmet need in the care of children in our Emergency Department.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, added: “I would like to sincerely thank R.I.C.C for their generous donation, which was used for the acquisition of this important piece of medical equipment.”

“I was especially pleased to learn that the new equipment will help to ease a potentially distressing experience for our younger patients, who may require these tests.”

