15 new recruits for Customs

The Acting Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia attended the conclusion of an eleven-week induction training programme for 15 HM Customs recruits at the University of Gibraltar yesterday.

The programme was run by the HM Customs Training team and some specialist courses were delivered by other internal HM Customs trainers.

It included introductions and debates on relevant legislation, practical sessions and visits to and from experts in pertinent fields including prosecution and defence lawyers, CITES experts, Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Prison.

The Collector of Customs John Rodriguez thanked the Vice Chancellor of the University for hosting the training sessions and congratulated the recruits for successfully completing their final examinations. He also wished them a long and successful career in HM Customs.

A ‘passing out parade’ will be held shortly in the presence of family and friends. Mr Rodriguez also thanked the Government for its continued support of HM Customs.

At the completion of the course, Dr Garcia presented the new officers with their warrant cards and said that the commitment of the Government to HM Customs was absolute.

This was reflected in the increase in resources, equipment and personnel that had taken place over the last five years, he said.

Dr Garcia thanked and congratulated those present on behalf of the Chief Minister and of the Government.

