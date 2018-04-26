Your day to visit the 2018 Gibraltar Flower Show at JMH

The Gibraltar Flower Show winners will be announced today at a prize giving ceremony.

The annual event takes place at the John Mackintosh Hall this year where an array of beautiful flowers in bloom can be seen. The show is being judged by James Attwood, the proprietor of Creative Gardens, who told the Chronicle what he looks out for when judging flowers.

The Gibraltar Flower Show saw 115 adult entries this year for the annual competition.

The entries include home grown flowers and flower arrangement displays in a two room show at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The show is an opportunity for local gardeners to get creative from the smallest miniature plants that fit within a tiny teacup to larger displays featuring a pineapple arranged like a bird.

The event also has a junior section that forms part of a gardening “campaign” that aims to ignite the joys of gardening and flowers in the younger generations.

The junior section includes 23 entries from local schools and organisations.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

