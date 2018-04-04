Young entrepreneurs aim to make recycling easier…and fun

By Adele Cooke

Young Enterprise team ‘Ecotivity’ launched their product the ‘Eco-Presser’ at the Mayor’s Parlour last Wednesday.

Their product is simple – a waste packaging crusher that can condense the size of plastic bottles, cans and cardboard.

Ecotivity promise this will make recycling “fun, quick and easy”.

The presentation was hosted at the Mayor’s Parlour in the City Hall. Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez was keen to show her support for the project, as she is eager to promote recycling within schools and the wider community.

Advertisement

Within her introductory speech she described the product as “really exciting” and a “fantastic initiative” that “shares my thoughts on how important the environment is”.

The team shared the same sentiments as they stated that they are “on a mission… not just to promote recycling but to make it a lot easier”.

They were also excited to mention their work with the Eco-Park on the project, as well as the Ministry for the Environment.

Ecotivity have also worked with the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, Environment Minister Dr John Cortes and Dr Liesl Torres, the chief executive of the Department for the Environment, and attended the “Anniversary of Young Enterprise in Gibraltar” and the “Start Up Grind” parties.

Managing director Eva Ovarte, 16, and director Elijah Cruz, 17, were enthusiastic about their product and its possibilities. Miss Ovarte was hopeful the product would become a “big success”, and with 60 pre-orders this seems possible.

Mr Cruz also emphasised the active role Mrs Aldorino Lopez has played in the initiative as she was keen to endorse their ideas and offer a platform for the team to present their product to the public.

When asked what their plan for the future was the team appeared enthusiastic to continue their recycling work, even after the Young Enterprise scheme had finished.

Miss Ovarte seemed positive that with the help of the Government the team could introduce their product to the whole of Gibraltar.

Working with the Ministry for Education could also increase their influence further, as they hope to discuss recycling with children in assemblies or classrooms at local primary schools.

Ecotivity also hope to build on their existing product in the next few months with the introduction of their ‘Eco-Card’ which will allow the compressed waste from the Eco-Presser to be redeemed from financial rewards.

This product is currently in the prototype stage, but it will be available to purchase from retailers across Gibraltar in the coming weeks.

Adele Cook is a student on work experience with the Chronicle.

Advertisement