Unite highlights death of 70-year man ahead of Workers Memorial Day

Unite the Union has placed a spotlight on the recent death of a 70-year old man following a fatal accident as it called for an investigation in to whether health and safety standards were breached.

In a statement ahead of Workers Memorial Day tomorrow, the union indicated that the man in question died due to an accident whilst carrying out construction works as part of an illegal labour complement.

“Sadly, there are far too many employers who are willing to cut safety regulations and use illegal labour for their own benefit and to the expense of the tax coffers and more important to workers in general,” the union said.

“We call for an investigation by the Health and Safety Inspectorate into the incident in order to discard that Health and Safety standards were not met.”

“It also must be included in the investigation that all machinery, materials, scaffolds, cranes were up to safety standards, and not left to deteriorate to such a point that a dangerous situation developed.”

“In addition it also needs to be determined whether illegal labour was carrying out works at the said site.”

Additionally, the union vowed to continue with its commitment in demanding safe and healthy workplaces for all.

In this respect, Unite explained that it continues to make representations to the Government to ensure that Health and Safety representatives are recognised at their place of work and the Health and Safety Advisory Council is fully functional as well as the introduction of Introduction of our Health and Safety Policy in respect of organisation and arrangements.

