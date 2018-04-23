Trainer heads to Dubai

The number one trainer for the Gibraltar Field Gun crew, Petty Officer Physical Trainer Kelly Gooch, is off to Dubai with the Gibraltar rugby team next week.

“As a physical trainer I have specialised as an ERI, which is an exercise rehabilitation instructor, and on top of that I have done some other courses as well. Plus, I have always wanted to work with a sports team, she said.

Since Ms Gooch arrived on the Rock last year she has been working alongside Joyce Evans, the Gibraltar Rugby team’s physiotherapist.

“I assist her with all the treatments, taping, strapping, sports massages. Since I joined Gibraltar in March I have volunteered to go along and help them out. So I have been to national games, development games, the VETS games, the super four games where I helped out,” she said.

“I also did the pitch side first aid,” she added.

Her dedication to the team and their fitness and wellbeing has paid off as she has been invited to join them on tour in Dubai next week.

“I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

“It could be busy, because whenever they need physio treatment I will be there helping out, but she [Ms Evans] will be in charge and I will do whatever she wants and tells me to do regarding the treatments that the players need,” she added.

Although she is looking forward to going to Dubai it is the experience of going away with a team that she is looking forward to the most. “It is something I have not done, it’s new to me and it is something I have always wanted to do,” she said.

Ms Evans and Ms Gooch will be responsible for approximately 40 people on the tour.

The Gibraltar Rugby match against Dubai Exiles RFC will be streamed live on the home team’s Facebook page on Monday night. This fixture is due to kick off at 5:30pm local time. Other fixtures may be live streamed also.

