The QE2 Opens in Dubai

The legendary Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) is starting a new chapter in her storied history as a floating hotel, dining and entertainment destination in Dubai and will open her doors to the public on Wednesday.

The world-famous cruise liner, which has a history spanning five decades, is now docked permanently at Mina Rashid, where her dining, accommodation and entertainment attractions will be unveiled.

Her opening marks the first phase – a “soft opening” – of several stages in which segments of the liner will be opened and released for a unique experience capturing all that was grand about her forty years of service.

In this first phase, she will be welcoming passengers on board to experience a selection of beautifully restored rooms and suites, to discover five of the planned 13 restaurants and bars and explore her rich history in the adjacent QE2 Heritage Exhibition.

Hamza Mustafa, CEO of PCFC Hotels the operator of the QE2 said: “To finally open the QE2 is a dream come true for my team and I. It is one of Dubai’s most highly anticipated projects and we know that a lot of people are going to be very excited to see her for the first time, or to step back on board the vessel that created so many wonderful memories during her 40 years at sea.”

The 13-deck hotel has been thoughtfully restored to her former glory – maintaining her most loved interior design features – including her period furniture, renowned paintings and famous memorabilia. The original porthole windows still add a maritime feel to the attractive modernised guest rooms and a number of her original restaurants have retained the same names and décor as her former years. Whilst extensively preserving her authentic elements, she has been fully equipped with all the latest technology.