The official commemorative tea towel celebrating the royal wedding has gone on sale

Cornflower blue with white detailing, the £9.95 Royal Collection souvenir will have been approved by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 100% cotton tea towel, measuring 74cm x 48cm, features a gold monogram of the couple’s initials side by side, tied together with a white ribbon and surmounted by Harry’s coronet.

Other new items in the Royal Collection’s royal wedding range include a heart decoration, combining the stars and stripes flag of Ms Markle’s home nation the USA, and the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom.

Embroidered with an “M & H”, the £25 souvenir is finished with sparkling jewels and glistening threads.

In a seeming nod to equality, Ms Markle’s initial comes first in this case, whereas in most other pieces, it is Harry’s.

The range includes two other embroidered decorations, also costing £25 each – a cream “H” and “M” heart, and wedding bells, also featuring the stars and stripes and the Union flag, and an “M” and “H”.

The decorations should be available next week, whereas the tea towel is already on sale.

Royal fans will also soon be able to pick up a £35 official commemorative candle.

According to the Royal Collection Shop website, the white candle, encased in a glass with a special label and monogrammed silver-coloured lid, will “allow your home to fill with the beautiful fragrance of Wedding Bouquet”.

Other souvenirs include a 200g tube of shortbread biscuits, costing £5.95 and containing 10 individual shortbread rounds, and a £17.95 crystal tot glass.

The new additions follow the launch of the matching royal wedding fine bone china last month, which included a miniature coffee mug costing £19.95, a standard coffee mug for £25, a pillbox at £35, a tankard for £39 and a plate at £49.

Decorative borders on the pieces are inspired by the mid-thirteenth century Gilebertus doors at St George’s Chapel where Harry and Ms Markle will wed on May 19.

Items can be purchased from royalcollection.org.uk/shop and in Royal Collection Trust shops at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.