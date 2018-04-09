Tech event puts girls in the spotlight

Girls in Tech Gibraltar last week hosted this year’s edition of its ‘Stories’ event aimed at inspiring women to pursue careers in the male dominated field.

The two-hour event last Thursday saw women share their stories on how they got started in the world of tech and their experiences.

The evening was opened by Girls in Tech co-managing director Peter Mareš who was stepping in for Cristina Turbatu after she recently welcomed her child.

Girls in Tech is entering its second year on the Rock and the group has been established in 60 cities, 36 countries and in six continents with over 60,000 members.

Event speakers included Senior Business Analyst Daisy Johnson, Director at GiG Cristina Niculae, Director at GameOn Sarah Blackburn, Challenger and Innovation Coach at NetEnt Dina Derisevic, and Founding Team Member of Dess Consulting Dessi Popova.

Westside students Eliza Triay, Lily Jaques and Ritika Melwani also gave a presentation at the event, which was attended by Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis.

The students were three members of the all-girl team that took the CyberCenturion competition by storm earlier this year.

