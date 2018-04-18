Superintendent Yeats completes Strategic Command Course

Superintendent Cathal Yeats has recently graduated from the United Kingdom’s College of Policing Strategic Command Course (SCC).

The course is open to Superintendent and Chief Superintendent ranks, and staff at equivalent grades, who have shown potential to progress further in their careers.

This year’s course was held at the College of Policing’s facilities in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, commencing in January and concluding with the graduation for all successful participants on Friday March 23.

In addition to Superintendent Yeats a further 40 delegates from various Home Office forces, British Transport Police, Police Scotland, Police Service of Northern Island, States of Jersey Police and Guernsey Police participated in the 2018 SCC.

Delegates completed modules in Operational Leadership and Organisational Leadership with a third strand on Personal Leadership being a feature throughout the entire course.

The three areas were assessed, with a pass required in each for successful completion of the course.

The course sought to develop authentic leadership, with a strong emphasis on self-awareness with a view to capitalising on strengths and building on areas for development.

Ethical leadership, policing with integrity, and promoting equality and diversity also featured throughout the course.

Superintendent Yeats now joins Commissioner Eddie Yome, Commissioner designate Ian McGrail, Chief Superintendent Richard Mifsud and Superintendent Richard Ullger in the cadre of Royal Gibraltar Police Strategic Command Course graduates.

