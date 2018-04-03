Students bring eco art to Alameda Gardens

Art students at Westside and Bayside transformed Alameda Gardens into an eco-friendly art installation.

The group of 15 students worked all day last Wednesday using recycled material such as plastic bottles, cling film and used cigarettes found discarded in the Gardens.

Over a few weeks the students had been working on their ideas for the installation and worked in groups of three.

Art teachers Alan Perez, Aaron Turner and Peter Parody had been working with the students to create the installations.

This year’s theme was conservation in a bid to raise awareness of being environmentally friendly. The boys and girls constructed jelly fish out of plastic bags and flowers out of plastic bottles.

“We have been doing this for a number of years and I think there are benefits of boys and girls working together and exchanging ideas,” Mr Parody said.

Mr Perez added that the students had been given the opportunity to work in a different environment than what they were used to.

The students also visited a sculpture park from the EMAC foundation in Spain and learnt about using natural materials for artwork.

“The students are used to drawing and painting, but having different types of materials makes them think in a different way,” Mr Perez said.

Lending a helping hand the teachers also created human sculptures out of sellotape.

The teachers thanked Director of the Gardens Keith Bensusan and General Manager Jon Hammersmith for their help.

