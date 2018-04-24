St Bernard’s middle at the JMH

The always popular School Production by St Bernard’s Middle School will be staged at the John Mackintosh Hall today, tomorrow and Thursday. There was a real buzz of excitement yesterday as the entire school took to the stage for their final dress rehearsal – and their first time with an audience. There was much to celebrate as each school year performed their chosen themes from Annie to We Will Rock You and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and a whole lot more – and all with a special twist introducing local characters and themes. The show has seen the pupils and teachers working hard to present a most entertaining event.

Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

