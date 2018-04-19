Spring Festival Logo competition winners announced

The Gibraltar Spring Festival Logo competition saw some 366 entries across the adult and junior division display their drawings at the John Mackintosh Hall.

This year saw 16 people awarded highly commended certificates, with Steven Aguilera awarded the first prize.

Mr Aguilera was absent at yesterday’s event and will collect his certificate at a later date.

His logo is now the official design for the 2018 Spring Festival and Mr Aguilera will receive £300 prize money.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, hosted the event and said he was “impressed by the standard of the entries”.

“It’s good to see so many young people entering this competition and I have enjoyed seeing the artwork they have produced,” Mr Linares said.

Mr Linares thanked the Gibraltar Cultural Services for producing the annual Spring Festival and highlighted that it is a community event that has seen many other organisations take part.

The Spring Festival starts on May 1 with the May Day concert and will come to a close on June 23 with the Calentita food festival.

