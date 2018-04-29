Spanish police arrest gang who trafficked drugs with yacht

A gang that trafficked cocaine from South America and cannabis resin from Morocco has been arrested by Spanish law enforcement officers, who seized 2.7 tonnes of drugs, two assault rifles and a sailing boat in Alcaidesa marina as part of the operation.

Seven members of the gang were arrested, including three with prior convictions for drug trafficking and one who was on the run from a 19-year prison sentence in France.

The gang used a property in Benajarafe, Málaga, to hide their shipments in a secure basement.

During a series of raids, officers from the Policia Nacional and the Spanish customs agency seized 2.7 tonnes of cannabis resin, two AK47 rifles, two pistols and 4,465 euros in cash.

The had had been monitored by the law enforcement agencies last December as it prepared to ship cocaine from South America to Spain on the yacht.

The vessel ran into trouble on the southbound trip, however, and docked in Rabat, where the smugglers waited until March, when they set out on the voyage back to Spain loaded with drugs.

They were boarded by Spanish customs agents out at sea, as Policia Nacional officers prepared to raid properties on land.

