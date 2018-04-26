Sir Elton John to read The Dog Detectives on cbeebies

Sir Elton John has signed up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The singer, 71, will tell pre-school viewers the story of The Dog Detectives: Lost In London.

He is the latest big name to sign up for the slot, which has featured Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Suranne Jones, Hollywood star Chris Evans, Damian Lewis and Tim Peake.

The father-of-two – who recently announced he will stop touring after a mammoth series of gigs, to spend time with his children – said: “Family is always really important to me, no less so this year, where they have been supporting me on my Farewell Tour launch and working on the movie Sherlock Gnomes.

“I now get to read a Bedtime Story to families all over the UK on CBeebies. It was a great day and I hope you enjoy it.”

Sir Elton will tell the story of The Dog Detectives who are cycling through the busy streets of London when they are called up to solve a new case, on Thursday May 3.

The guardians of the city, six black ravens, have disappeared from the Tower of London, in the book by Zoa Gypsy and Fin Gypsy and illustrated by Monika Suska.