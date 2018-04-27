Services to gaming recognised

Two of the major contributors to Gibraltar’s gaming industry over more than a decade were honoured with life service awards by Commerce Minister Albert Isola at the opening of KPMG’s eighth annual gaming summit yesterday. Phil Brear, the Rock’s out-going Gaming Commissioner, and John Anderson – described by Mr Isola as an ‘unsung hero’ of the industry, who as CEO of 888 brought the firm to the Rock and for some 12 years was its guiding hand – were each presented with plate-sized replicas of gambling chips in recognition of their contributions to the success and growth of the industry, which currently employs some 3,200 people.

