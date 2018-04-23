Sacramento attends Commonwealth Data Protection event

The Minister with Responsibility for Data Protection, Samantha Sacramento, attended an event on data protection organised by the Common Thread Network while in London for the Commonwealth Forum.

The Common Thread Network is a network of data protection and privacy authorities from 21 jurisdictions from across the Commonwealth.

The Network aims to promote good privacy practices and acts as a platform to share best practice and assist other Commonwealth nations.

The theme of the event was ‘Privacy, trust and the digital economy in the Commonwealth’.

Advertisement

It looked at the need for all Commonwealth countries to adopt robust data protection legislation, key features of legislation and examples of implementation across the Commonwealth.

Ms Sacramento was invited by Gibraltar’s Data Protection Commissioner and CEO of the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, Paul Canessa.

The GRA is a founder member of the Network and has an active involvement; it is currently working closely with the Commissioner from Ghana, assisting them in setting up a framework to educate school children on the importance of privacy, especially when using social media.

The event was also attended by GRA’s Deputy CEO, John Paul Rodriguez.

The Network is currently co-chaired by the UK’s Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham and Patricia Poku a Data Protection Commissioner from Ghana.

Advertisement