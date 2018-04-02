RGP promotions announced

The Royal Gibraltar Police have announced a host of promotions within the force including those to the ranks of Superintendent, Chief Inspector, Inspector and Sergeant.

This follows the Gibraltar Police Authority’s approval of recommendations made to it by an interview board comprising representatives from the Police Service, Gibraltar Government and the GPA, at the conclusion of a wider selection process.

In a statement the RGP confirmed that Wayne Tunbridge has been prompted to the rank of Superintendent.

Mr Tunbridge joined the RGP on January 2, 1997 and during the early part of his career served within an Operational Response Team and later as a detective within the Criminal Investigation Department.

As a Sergeant and Inspector, he has served within Operational Shifts, Neighbourhood Policing Unit, Criminal Investigation Department, and also completed a tenure as the Executive Director of the multi-agency Gibraltar Coordinating Centre for Criminal Intelligence and Drugs (GCID).

For several years he was a member of the Firearms Dynamic Entry Unit and is one of the RGP’s designated Senior Investigating Officers.

At the time of his promotion, Mr Tunbridge was the Detective Chief Inspector with responsibility for all specialised units within the Crime and Protective Services Division.

Additionally, John Field has been promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector.

Mr Field joined the RGP on April 23, 1992 and during the early part of his career served within an Operational Response Team and later as a detective within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Drugs Squad.

As a Sergeant and Inspector, he completed tenures within Operational Response Teams, Neighbourhood Policing, CID, Drugs Squad, Training and Professional Standards.

At the time of his promotion, Mr Field was deployed within the multi-agency Gibraltar Coordinating Centre for Criminal Intelligence and Drugs (GCID).

Dylan Quigley has been promoted to the rank of Inspector having joined the force in June 2005.

During the early part of his career, he served within an Operational Response Team and later as a detective within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and also the Drugs Squad.

As a Sergeant, he returned to an Operational Response Team and later served as the Detective Sergeant in with CID.

At the time of his promotion, Mr Quigley was the Sergeant responsible for the Drug Squad.

Furthermore, Danny Howard is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

He joined the RGP in October 2010, and has served within Operational Response Teams and the Neighbourhood Policing Unit.

At the time of his promotion, Mr Howard was serving as a detective within the Safeguarding Unit that forms part of the Crime and Protective Services Division.

Lastly Craig Philbin, who joined the force in June 2013, has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

He has served within an Operational Response Team and the Criminal Justice Unit and at the time of his promotion, he was serving within the Training Unit.

