Prince Harry appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador

Prince Harry has been appointed a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen.

In the new role, Harry will highlight and support the work and aspirations of young people across the Commonwealth.

He will work to create links between young people and youth leaders of the Commonwealth and to encourage them to use Commonwealth platforms to address the social, economic and environmental challenges of their generation.

Harry’s first engagements as ambassador will be on Monday when he attends the Youth Round Table and opening session of the Youth Forum.

The announcement comes days before the Queen and other members of the royal family will roll out the red carpet for Commonwealth leaders at the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The Windsors will be out in force, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge, Harry, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra attending the ceremony.

The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge is on maternity leave, and by the time the CHOGM begins could be expecting to welcome the arrival of her third child any day.

Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle is not mentioned in the plans released by the royal household.

The opening ceremony falls exactly a month before the American star marries Harry in Windsor on May 19.

It is not known whether the Duke of Edinburgh, who retired last year from official duties, will attend the event less than a week after being discharged from hospital following his hip replacement.