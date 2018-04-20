Police issue witness appeal after fatal traffic accident

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding a traffic accident at Europa Road early this morning that resulted in the death of a 24-year old local female who at the time was riding a motorcycle.

A Traffic Accident Investigator has attended the scene and the Coroner has been informed.

Traffic flow to the area has now been restored.

The RGP is asking anyone who may have been in the area of Europa Road between Loreto Convent school and Brympton Estate between 2.30am and 3.30am today to contact the RGP Duty Officer at New Mole House Police Station on Tel. 200 72500.

