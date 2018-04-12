Police appeal for witnesses

The Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for witnesses after a 52-year old man was found lying on the ground in the area of Brian Navarro Way close to Dudley Ward Tunnel, with injuries to his head.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, which took place on Tuesday April 10.

According to an RGP statement, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been walking or driving through the area between 14.20 and 14.40, and who may have seen this person in the area.

The male in question was at the time wearing a dark coloured rain jacket and dark coloured jeans.

Advertisement

Anyone with information that might assist investigating officers is requested to contact police at the earliest opportunity, by contacting the Duty Officer through the Police switchboard at New Mole House on telephone number 20072500.

Advertisement