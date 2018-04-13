Plans filed for 16-storey scheme on Devil’s Tower Road

Plans for a 16-storey multi use development on Devil’s Town Road have been filed by developer Forbes Property Ltd.

At present, the site is used as a public car park and has often been cited by local residents as a place where cars are stuffed with cigarettes ready to be smuggled across the border.

The architect on the project is Ruth Massias Greenberg from Gamma Concepts.

On the lowest level, -01, there will be a car park providing 26 spaces, two of which will be for disabled badge holders. This level is under the level of the road.

The next level, 00, will have a gym, a swimming pool, cafeteria, spa, office and bin store.

Level 01 will be for offices and the upper part of the cafeteria on level 00.

Car parking for 26 cars, again two of which are disabled bays, will be on level 02. Entrance to this car park will be at the back of the development.

A further 29 spaces, including two disabled bays, will be catered for on level 03, which will have a ramp leading to it as its entrance. A part of the car park will be cantilevered over the south wall.

On floors 4 to 13 there will be two studio apartments, two one bedroomed apartments and one two, three and four bedroomed apartments. The three and four bedroomed apartments will have terrace areas.

On level 14 there will be three four bedroomed apartments, each with a terrace. This gives the development a total of 63 apartments.

The roof will house plants for the development. The total height of the building will be just over 50 metres.

