P&G announces new environmental sustainability goals

The Procter & Gamble Company today announced it has achieved many of its 2020 environmental sustainability goals, has plans in place to meet the rest and has established new, broad-reaching goals for 2030. The new goals, titled “Ambition 2030,” aim to enable and inspire positive impact on the environment and society while creating value for the Company and consumers.

P&G’s “Ambition 2030” goals include:

Brands: P&G’s 20 leadership brands will enable and inspire responsible consumption through packaging that is 100% recyclable or reusable, launching more sustainable innovations, and building trust through transparency and sharing its safety science.

Supply Chain: P&G manufacturing sites will cut greenhouse gas emissions in half, and will purchase enough renewable electricity to power 100% of its plants. The Company will also source at least five billion liters of water from circular sources.

Society: P&G will continue to create transformative partnerships that enable people, the planet and its business to thrive, including those that stem the flow of plastic into the world’s ocean, protect and enhance forests, expand recycling solutions for absorbent hygiene products, and protect water in priority basins around the world.

Employees: P&G will engage, equip and reward employees for building sustainability thinking and practices into their everyday work. It will reward progress and integrate recognition into performance assessments.

“We believe P&G can be a force for good and a force for growth, and we are taking a more deliberate approach to delighting consumers while enabling responsible consumption,” said David Taylor, P&G’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Consumers expect the brands they trust to deliver superior performance and to also help solve some of the most complex challenges facing our world. Our global reach, our understanding of the five billion consumers we serve, and our innovation capabilities give us a unique ability to make a positive difference.”

P&G has already achieved many of its sustainability goals for 2020 in its focus areas of climate (reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 16% since 2010), water (reduced water use in manufacturing facilities by 27% since 2010), and waste (achieved zero manufacturing waste to landfill for more than 80% of manufacturing sites).