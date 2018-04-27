Not everything in Gib ‘is rosy’, GGCA says

‘Everything in Gibraltar is not rosy’, the GGCA has said as it highlighted the emergence of zero-contract hours as something that needed to be carefully guarded against.

As part of its May Day message the white collar union said there are a number of challenges ahead for the GGCA in the next year.

The Committee will therefore be seeking the membership’s support and engagement to overcome these challenges, stating that union is only as strong as the solidarity of its membership.

In this regard the union flagged issues such as supply workers within the civil service and public service, the implementation of e-government and the future of MasterService workers.

In respect of the latter, the GGCA said workers have been left in a state of “limbo and huge doubt”.

The successful bidder for public cleaning services has still not been selected and until this occurs, uncertainty persists, it added.

“This is having a detrimental impact on the morale and finances of the workers and their families.”

“The GGCA will do everything within its power to protect these “salt of the earth” workers.”

