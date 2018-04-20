New Mayor’s website

The Mayor’s official website is now live.

A spokesperson from the Mayor’s Office made the announcement informing everyone that the Mayor’s Awards nomination forms were now available on the website at the link http://www.mayor.gi/

The Awards Scheme, which up till 2012 only recognised persons who saved a life or participated in any such rescue operation or act of bravery, was widened to encompass persons or groups who have served Gibraltar in exceptional or voluntary service over a prolonged period of time.

The Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez is keen to encourage public participation in the Awards Scheme, invites Members of the Public to submit recommendations in order to ensure that the Committee under the Mayor’s Chairmanship is able to select from the widest possible field.

She has highlighted the importance of the awards, as she believes it is an opportunity for the community to bring to light the work of these groups or individuals.

Nomination forms can be found on the Mayor’s Website, or alternatively, forms may be collected from the City Hall.

These are to be completed and returned to City Hall or may be submitted via email to the following address: mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi

For further information please contact the PA to the Mayor on mobile 56883000 or via the email.

