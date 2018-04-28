New ‘Gib Rocks’ craze helps raise funds for BCSG

It seems as if the latest craze Gib Rocks is rapidly becoming more popular on the Rock than Pokemon especially with children who are looking for rocks everywhere and collecting as many as they can and find them all.

The idea is to decorate small rocks and leave them in various locations around Gibraltar for others to find.

Helen Mumford is the brainchild behind this new project, which has already got over 4,500 followers on its Facebook group, She got the idea when visiting friends in the UK over Easter.

“In their town there is a similar project called Battle Rocks,” she told the Chronicle.

“It is a project that is about bringing happiness to people, it is free and it encourages people to get out and about walking and enjoying the environment.”

“My own children had so much fun on a walk searching for rocks and were really excited to find them. I thought that the project would be perfect for Gibraltar and our community,” she added.

Ms Mumford was right, this newspaper tracked down four year old Katie Castle, the artist behind a rock left near Landport Tunnel, and found out why it is becoming so popular.

Katie has painted some 30 rocks and has also found many.

In fact, two of her rocks have become famous and according to her Mum, Emma Rodgers, “everyone who has found them have left great messages.”

