New Catholic Church website aims to become major channel of communication

The Catholic Church in Gibraltar is launching its new, mobile-friendly, website today at www.catholic.gi

Bishop Carmel Zammit wants the website “to open our doors to all” and become a major channel of communication for everyone in the Catholic Church in the Rock.

As the Shepherd of this Community, says the Bishop, everyone is invited and everyone is welcome.

“It will be good to tell you about the things that are happening and offer you resources to help you grow in your own Faith. We are all called to know and serve Christ more deeply in His Church. You are invited in this way, to become more actively involved in the life of our Church. If you are not a Catholic, you may wish to learn more about us through these page,” he adds.

It will also be used by the members of all parishes, diocesan groups of apostolic, pastoral or charitable work and also, the many prayer groups on the Rock.

Today’s launch coincides with the Feast of St. Mark, the Evangelist, honoured as the first of Jesus’ disciples to write a “gospel”, which comes from the Greek word meaning ‘bringing the good news’.

“St. Mark wrote his Gospel precisely because he wanted to gift to his community of believers a sacred legacy, thereby communicating to this day, the words of Christ. Our new website seeks to be a modern tool for evangelization, to make Christ known,” says Monsignor John Pardo.

It is following an ancient custom, he says, the Bishop of Gibraltar has dedicated this initiative “to the intercession of St. Mark And hopes that our diocesan portal will become an active, invaluable point of reference in the life of the Church in Gibraltar.”

