New bus for St Martin’s ‘already ordered’

The Gibraltar Government said it has already ordered a replacement for bus for St Martin’s School, whose current vehicle is 10 year’s old and breaks down often.

The Department of Education/Government ordered a new bus late last year with a promised delivery date of March 2018 but that date has slipped because of issues in the factory, the government said.

“We are assured that the new bus is now in the final stages of production and that it will be dispatched with the next two weeks,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“We therefore expect it to be in Gibraltar within the month.”

“Meanwhile, whilst the current bus is under repair for a damaged clutch, temporary transport is being provided for all the children by way of taxis, one of which is fitted with the necessary hoist.”

“The Government could not be more aware of the extra-special needs of the pupils at St Martins and will always give them its 100% support.”

St Martin’s existing bus was purchased in 2008 thanks to a charitable donation from the Bonita Trust.

