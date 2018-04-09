Nearly 60% of calls to PCC appointment line go unanswered

Fewer than half of all phone calls made by patients to the Primary Care Centre appointment line are answered, the Gibraltar Health Authority has told the Chronicle.

The figures underline the challenges faced by GHA staff charged with handling large volumes of calls within a short window of time.

And while many of the calls go unanswered, waiting times for those who do get a response have been nearly halved thanks to additional staff.

Figures provided by the GHA in response to questions from this newspaper illustrate the scale of the demand.

Advertisement

On average, the PCC receives between 17,000 and 21,000 phone calls monthly on the appointment line, but just over 40% of calls answered by clerks.

Full story in today’s print and e-editions

Advertisement